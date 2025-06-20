£3,000 Donated to SERV Sussex to support lifesaving work

On Monday, 16 June, a donation of £3,000 was officially presented to volunteers from SERV Sussex, the charity that provides urgent out-of-hours transport of blood and human breast milk to hospitals across the county.

The funds were raised through a raffle and single-item charity auction held during the Seahaven Business Awards Gala Dinner in May. The prestigious event welcomed over 160 attendees, including local business leaders, dignitaries, and community guests, all gathered to celebrate business excellence in Newhaven, Seaford, and Peacehaven.

SERV Sussex (Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers) operates a fleet of high-speed motorbikes to deliver essential supplies to hospitals overnight. These deliveries are critical for emergency operations and neonatal care, where time-sensitive transport of blood products and donor milk can help save lives.

The presentation featured representatives from all three local chambers of commerce. Pictured are Mike Shorer, President of Newhaven Chamber of Commerce; Neal Richardson, President of Seaford Chamber of Commerce; and Emma Scorgie, representing Peacehaven & District Chamber of Commerce.

The single-item auction of a stunning designer blue sapphire necklace, generously donated by Mike Shorer, together with high-quality raffle prices from our local business community, collectively helped raise a record-breaking sum for charity on the night.

The event showcased the strong spirit of collaboration and generosity within the Seahaven business community, and the donation to SERV Sussex was a fantastic way to complete the Seahaven Business Awards work for 2025. Next year, we are looking forward to our 21st Awards Anniversary at the Amex.