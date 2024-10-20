£50k boost for Talking News charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It isn’t every day someone hands you a cheque for £50,000. That’s what happened at the Wealden Talking News (WTN) in Heathfield this week when John Tarling, chairman of the Brighton, Hove & District Talking Newspaper came to present this hugely generous gift of £50,000.

The donation represented the residual funds following the sad closure of the former Brighton, Hove & District Talking News in March 2023, after 47 years, caused by dwindling listener numbers, fewer volunteers and new technology.

When Brighton closed their books, WTN picked up the mantle and their Brighton & District edition goes from strength to strength.

WTN provide a weekly service for blind and partially sighted people in five areas of East Sussex, with editions covering Crowborough & Uckfield, Heathfield & District, Hailsham & Polegate, Seaford & Newhaven and now Brighton & District.

Their monthly magazine service is FREE to listeners in East and West Sussex and recipients are not required to be registered blind or partially sighted. This work is all carried out by seventy-eight amazing volunteers who give their time and expertise free.

Sue Dix, WTN Treasurer said: "For a charity that runs a service to the public depending entirely on donations, this amazing donation will future proof our service for some years to come. We couldn’t be more grateful."

Alan Cook, Chairman said: "This couldn’t have come at a better time when we are moving towards digital production of our news and magazine recordings. These funds not only secure are immediate financial future, but they also prove to us that others appreciate what we have achieved."

To join the WTN listenership just ring the studio on 01435 862 304 and leave your name and phone number, or go to the website at www.wealdentakingnews.org.uk