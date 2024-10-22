£9,000 available for new community orchards in the Chichester District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester District Council is encouraging local community groups, schools, and parish councils to apply for funding to help increase the number of community orchards across the district.

A total of £9,000 is available for the second round of the council’s Community Orchard initiative, which is part of the wider Tree Chichester District scheme. Community Orchards are collections of fruit or nut trees grown in public spaces and shared by local people.

Successful applicants will receive funding for trees and accessories that will help the trees thrive, such as guards, stakes, and tree ties. The scheme is now open for applications until Friday, January 17, 2025, and those wishing to apply should request an application form by emailing: [email protected]

Funding will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, and successful applicants need to have completed their planting projects before the end of March 2025.

Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re keen to make sure that as many people as possible are aware of the funding that is available to plant new community orchards, or expand existing ones, across our district.

“Through this scheme, we’re really pleased to have already supported almost 40 new orchard trees last winter, including apples, pears, cherries, greengages, plums, and crab apples. This raises the total number of orchard trees planted through the Tree Chichester District scheme to 178 since 2022, which will help provide healthy, fresh produce to local communities for decades to come.

“I’d encourage any community groups, parish councils and schools who are interested in planting a community orchard in their area to get in touch about this funding. You can contact our Tree Project Officer, Sophie, for advice by emailing: [email protected].”

The council also has funding available to help plant trees, hedgerows, small-wooded areas (copses) and orchards in specific areas of the district where planting could help increase links between habitats and help our environment adapt to the changing climate.

Jonathan adds: “Planting new trees benefits our district in so many ways, from improving biodiversity and boosting carbon storage, to enhancing the natural beauty of our local landscape for everybody to enjoy. That’s why we’re encouraging landowners to use our targeted tree scheme to plant trees and hedgerows on their land.

“This scheme seeks to better connect our woodland areas through the planting of trees and hedgerows that will allow different species to move and migrate for food and to breed, while also helping restore the historical loss of trees.”

Landowners can find out more information about the targeted tree scheme, and check whether they are eligible for a grant, by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/treescheme or emailing our Tree Project Officer for advice: [email protected]