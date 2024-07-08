Public attendance at Hailsham Town Council meetings
and live on Freeview channel 276
At these meetings, residents are invited to address members during the 15 minutes set aside for this purpose at the start of each meeting.
Members of the public are welcome to stay for the duration of a Full Council meeting after the public session as observers but will not be able to join in the discussion unless invited to do so by the Chairman. Members of the public may be excluded by a resolution of the meeting for specific items which need to be discussed in confidence (e.g. tenders for contracts, staffing matters, some legal issues).
Members of the public are also welcome to attend meetings of the Town Council's committees, which include the Assets Management, Communities, Finance & Governance, Planning & Development and Neighbourhood Planning committees.
"Local government needs local people," said Town Clerk John Harrison.
"The Town Council is determined to make Hailsham a great place to live, work and learn and residents can get involved by attending, observing, making an enquiry or raising an issue relating to Town Council services at our regular meetings."
Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "Council meetings are a great way to learn first-hand how local decisions are made and the Town Council is committed to community engagement. So, if there is an issue you think is important or where you believe the Town Council can make improvements you may want to bring it to the attention of members, please do consider observing some of our meetings."
A full schedule of Committee meetings, in addition to bi-monthly meetings of Full Council, is available to view on the Town Council website.
A copy of the agenda for these meetings is displayed on the notice boards outside the Town Council offices and in Vicarage Field, as well as on the Town Council's website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.