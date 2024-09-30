Public invited to Chichester’s Festival of Research
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Do you want to know how a water wheel works? One of the oldest sources of power. How engineers take their cue from nature? What the ideal village could look like? Or do you want to see how Fishbourne thrived in Roman times? Do you know what a 15-minute place is? All these questions will be answered in the research festival, which will bring together projects by postgraduate students, leading research companies, and researchers, each investigating aspects of Chichester and its environs. Looking at these together will help Chichester and its coastal area adapt to the pressures of the 21st century.
The community engagement workshop and exhibition will include presentations of projects linked to Chichester by post-graduate students London’s Architectural Association University for their Landscape and Urbanism course. Experts from leading research companies as well as students from Brighton, Southampton, Portsmouth and Chichester Universities will also present new ideas for housing, flood mitigation, agriculture and the environment.
The exhibition, which is free, is suitable for all ages and will include family-friendly activities including a Lego Millwheel that can run with water and using a Giant Dolls' house to explore the relationship between home and community.
The open afternoon is from 1-5 pm on Saturday 5 October at One-O-Four, 104 The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JR.
To get a free entry ticket follow this link tickettailor.com/events/chichesterlaboratory/1374033/r/day-event
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.