Public invited to share their views on Burgess Hill walking and cycling improvements

West Sussex County Council is encouraging residents and businesses to give their feedback on sustainable transport improvements at the Victoria Business Park in Burgess Hill.

The scheme is part of the local Place and Connectivity Programme which aims to make cycling and public transport more attractive and accessible across the town, supporting the wider Burgess Hill Growth Programme.

The county council has worked in partnership with Mid Sussex District Council to deliver over 15km of new and upgraded pedestrian and cycle routes alongside improved bus stops and public spaces as part of the first phase of the programme.

This next phase now focuses on improving infrastructure within and around Victoria Business Park, one of Mid Sussex’s key employment hubs, to support active travel and economic growth.

The suggested upgrades feature:

• Widened shared-use footways and cycleways

• Raised tables at key junctions to slow traffic and improve safety

• New pedestrian crossings with refuge islands

• Dropped kerbs and tactile paving for better accessibility

• Improved bus infrastructure

• Parking improvements

Cllr Garry Wall, Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills at West Sussex County Council, said “Victoria Business Park plays a vital role in our local economy. The infrastructure upgrades we’re proposing build on the feedback received during the initial public engagement for the Place and Connectivity Programme and serve as a connection between the town centre to major commercial and residential developments in the area.

“These improvements will make it easier and safer for people to walk, cycle or take the bus, helping businesses become more sustainable and promoting growth in local job opportunities which will support the aim of our Economic Strategy to boost productivity growth, investment and innovation within the county.

Cllr Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport added “This next phase of the Place and Connectivity Programme is all about creating better, safer links; not just within the business park, but to the wider town and key cycle routes like the Green Circle. We want to make sustainable travel the easy choice for everyone.”

The scheme is currently at the preliminary design stage and your feedback will help shape the final plans. Public engagement runs from Friday 24 October until Friday 28 November.

To take part, view the proposals and complete the online survey at: Victoria Business Park access and connectivity Public Engagement | Your Voice West Sussex.

You can also find information on the engagement at Burgess Hill Library and Burgess Hill Town Council offices.