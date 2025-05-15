Public realm improvements bring new look to Bognor Regis Esplanade

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Bognor Regis Esplanade improvements. This significant milestone marks a major step forward in the ongoing regeneration of Bognor Regis seafront, which will see over £40 million of investment from public and private organisations.

The project has delivered several enhancements aimed at improving the accessibility, safety and aesthetic appeal of the Esplanade.

Key improvements include:

Enhanced accessibility: The Esplanade now features improved pedestrian, cycle and disabled access, including an additional crossing facility on the western side.

From left to right, top row to bottom row: Cllr Garry Wall (Cabinet Member, WSCC), Cllr Martin Lury (Leader, Arun DC), Nick Burrell (WSCC), Greg Ockwell (WSCC), Richard Finn (Landbuild), Emma Verrinder (WSCC), Cllr Gill Yeates (Mayor, Bognor Regis Town Council), Stephen Reed (WSP), Lloyd Willson (Arun DC), Adam Stennett (Landbuild).

Pedestrian safety: A new walkway between parked cars and the sea wall has been added to ensure pedestrian safety and better disabled access.

Safety measures: Traffic calming strategies have been implemented, along with a reduced speed limit of 20mph.

Visual appeal: The area has been aesthetically improved, with increased planting and the addition of new seating and litter bins.

Improved drainage: Enhanced drainage features, such as rain gardens, have been introduced to manager water flow effectively.

These enhancements are part of the wider Arun Growth Programme, a collaborative initiative between WSCC and Arun District Council to drive sustainable economic growth. The Esplanade improvements are designed to create a vibrant and welcoming environment for both residents and visitors, contributing to the overall vision of transforming Bognor Regis into a premier seaside destination.

Councillor Garry Wall, Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: "We are thrilled to see the completion of this important project. The improvements to the Esplanade will not only enhance the experience for those who live and work in Bognor Regis but also attract more visitors to the area, boosting the local economy."

The completion of the Esplanade project has been a successful partnership between WSCC, Arun District Council, and the appointed contractor, Landbuild Ltd. The project was funded by WSCC and completed under its £1.8 million budget, with the team navigating the winter conditions to finish before the busy events season.

For more information about the Bognor Regis Esplanade Public Realm Improvements and other ongoing projects, please visit Your Voice West Sussex.