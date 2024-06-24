Public urged to make the right choice of NHS service during industrial action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are being urged to support NHS services and know how to get help over the coming days as health and care teams prepare for further industrial action

Junior doctors will be taking industrial action for five days from Thursday this week.

The five-day walkout, which is due to begin at 7am on Thursday, June 27 and run until the same time on Tuesday, July 2, will be the first episode of industrial action by junior doctors since February.

Healthcare leaders are currently working to minimise disruption for patients during the strikes, and are now calling on members of the public to show the same level of support that was seen during previous rounds of industrial action.

Dr Andrew Hodson, Interim Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex said: “Although we are no longer in the depths of winter, all periods of prolonged industrial action within the NHS are causes for concern, and this one especially so, due to it coinciding with the expected hot weather this week.

“As ever, our priority is to provide high quality NHS care to the local communities, patients, families and carers we serve, and all health and care partners are working hard to ensure that those urgent and emergency care can get the help they require during this time.

“Local people can support us in this by only visiting hospital or calling 999 in genuine, life-threatening emergencies and by seeking help for minor illnesses and injuries from the many other services that will be open as usual during the industrial action.”

Health and care partners are asking the public to Help Us Help You and play their part by:

Know the services available to you and using the right one for your needs at the right time.

To take responsibility for your own health and wellness, by staying as healthy as possible, looking after yourself and asking for support when you need it.

Look out for your neighbours, relatives and friends to help them stay healthy and seek help if they become ill.

Be respectful to health and care staff and remember they are trying to help you and others as quickly as they can.