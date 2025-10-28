Pudsey makes surprise appearance in Dial Post
Organised by Horsham Rugby Club, the BBC’s charity mascot arrived at Old Barn Nurseries in Dial Post and received a very warm welcome.
“Pudsey spent some time with us in store taking photos and collections for Children in Need Charity," explained Rachael Barnes from the Tates family-run garden centre.“
"It went really well for them and staff, children and lots of adults taking photos and hugs from a giant Pudsey and some good donations for a good cause.”
There was time for lots of selfies and some more formal photographs with this one featuring some of the on duty staff (left to right): Jon, Mike, Sarah, Lorna ,Gaynor and Amy with Pudsey himself.