Pudsey makes surprise appearance in Dial Post

Pudsey Bear meets staff at Old Barn Nurseries, Dial Post near Horsham

The weekend was brightened up for staff and customers at a garden centre near Horsham as Pudsey Bear dropped in to say hello.

Organised by Horsham Rugby Club, the BBC’s charity mascot arrived at Old Barn Nurseries in Dial Post and received a very warm welcome.

“Pudsey spent some time with us in store taking photos and collections for Children in Need Charity," explained Rachael Barnes from the Tates family-run garden centre.“

"It went really well for them and staff, children and lots of adults taking photos and hugs from a giant Pudsey and some good donations for a good cause.”

There was time for lots of selfies and some more formal photographs with this one featuring some of the on duty staff (left to right): Jon, Mike, Sarah, Lorna ,Gaynor and Amy with Pudsey himself.