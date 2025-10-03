Pulborough care home earns recognition in Sussex Hydration Awareness Awards

The Anchorage Care Home in Pulborough is celebrating after being named runner-up in the Sussex Care Homes Hydration Awareness Competition, a county-wide initiative that shines a spotlight on creative efforts to promote the importance of staying hydrated. The recognition reflects the home’s commitment to residents’ wellbeing, while also celebrating the involvement of local schoolchildren and the wider community in raising awareness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Anchorage Care Home in Pulborough has been recognised as runner-up in the Sussex Care Homes: Hydration Awareness Competition, a county-wide initiative celebrating efforts to raise awareness about the importance of staying hydrated.

The award was officially presented to the team at The Anchorage by Isobel Warren, Joint Commissioning Care Homes Place Based Lead (East Sussex), Rachel Edwards, Advanced Practitioner for Leadership, Learning and Clinical Development, and Sea Sharp, Joint Commissioning Project Support Officer with NHS Sussex and East Sussex County Council. The team warmly thanked them for making the journey to present the award, describing it as a genuinely enjoyable opportunity to discuss future collaboration to benefit residents, staff, and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding a special touch to the celebration, Mrs Hatcher, Deputy Head Teacher at St Mary’s School, Pulborough, attended the ceremony with children who had contributed to the competition. One resident described their involvement as “just amazing, the icing on the cake.”

The Anchorage Care Home team celebrates their Hydration Awareness Award with representatives from NHS Sussex and pupils from St Mary’s School, Pulborough, who helped design competition posters

The competition formed part of the Premium Care Group’s wider Hydration Awareness Month, held across its ten care homes. The campaign combined education and community participation to highlight hydration’s role in health and wellbeing.

A key feature of the initiative was a hydration poster competition, open to local schools and community members. The winning poster, designed by Zara from St Mary’s School, was praised for its creativity and impact, while other pupils, Daisy, Freya, and Emily, also contributed fantastic artwork. Their designs were shared across all Premium Care Homes, spreading practical hydration tips and awareness far beyond Pulborough.

At The Anchorage, residents enjoyed a range of hydration-focused activities, including sampling Jelly Drops, smoothies, and fruit platters. Staff carried out personalised hydration assessments to tailor drinks and snacks to individual preferences. The hydration station is fully stocked with a variety of drinks and treats, encouraging residents and visitors to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's wonderful to see residents and visitors taking hydration seriously,” said Kate, a staff member at The Anchorage. “People are stopping by, grabbing a drink, and appreciating the effort to keep everyone healthy and refreshed.”

Big hearts, bright smiles, and The Anchorage Care Home magic – Paula, Kate, Daisy, our residents & NHS team in action

Beyond the care homes, the Premium Care Group promoted hydration at community events, distributing decorated water bottles to visitors and stallholders, sparking meaningful conversations about hydration in daily life.

A spokesperson for The Anchorage Care Home said: "We are so proud to have been recognised in the Hydration Awareness Competition. This initiative brought our residents, staff, local children, and the wider community together in a really positive way, helping us share the importance of staying hydrated."

The award highlights the commitment of The Anchorage and the wider Premium Care Group to promoting health, wellbeing, and community connection across Sussex.

To find out more about our luxury boutique care home please call us on 01277 886 299 or visit anchoragecarehome.co.uk for more information.