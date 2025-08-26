Pulborough care home sports day brings laughter, connection, and lasting memories

Sunshine, laughter, and a whole lot of team spirit filled the air as The Anchorage Care Home in Pulborough turned its gardens into a buzzing arena of fun for a Sports Day like no other. Residents, staff, families, and local heroes came together for a joyful celebration packed with games, giggles, and unforgettable moments, proving that you're never too old to join in the fun.

Residents, Team, and guests at The Anchorage Care Home in Pulborough enjoyed a day to remember as the home hosted a lively and heartwarming Sports Day, filled with laughter, camaraderie, and community spirit.

Under bright skies and in the warmth of the summer sun, the gardens of The Anchorage came alive with classic sports day favorites, all seamlessly coordinated by Daisy (through the eyes of a child programme leader) and the dedicated Lifestyle Team. From start to finish, the event celebrated not only fun and fitness, but the meaningful connections that make The Anchorage such a special place.

A particular highlight of the day was the visit from the fantastic team at Billingshurst Fire Station, who brought both energy and enthusiasm. The crew joined us and made the day truly special, not only through their presence but through their wholehearted participation. Firefighters paired up with residents for a series of games, including sack races, egg and spoon agility challenges, and target throwing much to the delight of everyone watching. The much-anticipated tug of war proved to be a showstopper, sparking cheers, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Their warm interaction and genuine engagement with our residents helped create moments of joy that will be remembered for a long time.

Bringing the community closer, our residents and the Billingshurst firefighters sharing laughter and great moments.

Adding to the day’s community feel, The Anchorage welcomed Abbie from Business Bees, a much-respected figure in the local business community, alongside her young son. Their warm interaction with residents was a true highlight. Business Bees is a network of independent business owners dedicated to supporting and uplifting one another. The Anchorage is proud to be part of such a vibrant, collaborative group.

As the games wound down, residents enjoyed time together in the home's beautiful gardens, reflecting on the day's events over refreshing fruit juices, classic hot dogs, and ice cream. The atmosphere was one of contentment and joy.

“It was pure joy, watching the children play, sing, and just have fun,” shared one resident. Another remarked, “Thank you, it’s been an absolutely amazing day because of all your hard work.” A third simply added, “Can’t thank you all enough, I’ve had a super day.”

Kate from The Anchorage reflected on the success of the event:

Daisy, our wonderful Through the Eyes of a Child programme leader, is truly amazing bringing joy, creativity, and heart to everything she does.

“These are the moments that remind us of the power of community and togetherness. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make the day so special, our team, residents, volunteers, and the wider community.”

The Sports Day at The Anchorage wasn’t just about games and competition, it was a celebration of connection, joy, and shared memories. It’s a day that will live long in the hearts of all who were part of it a shining example of community spirit at its very best.

If you’d like to find out more about The Anchorage, please don’t hesitate to get in touch or visit www.anchoragecarehome.co.uk