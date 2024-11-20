Pulborough resident celebrated as finalist in Caremark’s 2024 ‘The Incredibles’ national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caremark, a leading UK home care provider, has proudly announced the finalists for its prestigious UK award, ‘The Incredibles’ and Suhuur Mohamed from Pulborough has been recognised in the country’s top ten care assistants. The awards celebrate the extraordinary contributions of care assistants across the UK and distinguish an exceptional dedication to providing outstanding care.

This year’s selection process was highly competitive, with over 5,000 care assistants from across the UK being considered. Suhuur stood out for her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of her customers, offering not only professional care but compassion and kindness that have had a lasting impact on those she supports.

Danut Gheorghiu, Care Manager at Caremark Pulborough, who nominated Suhuur, shared:

“Suhuur exemplifies the best of caregiving and we’re thrilled she’s made the finals of this award. She finds great joy in connecting with her customers on a personal level, helping them recall happy memories and fostering a sense of comfort and companionship. Her blend of professional care and genuine connection has had a profound impact on those she supports.

Suhuur Mohamed - Caremark Pulborough

“One notable instance involved a customer who was deemed to be at the end of their life and had stopped responding to other carers, becoming bed-bound. Since Suhuur took over, the customer has shown a complete transformation – responding, eating, taking medication, and even considering getting out of bed again. This is a real testament to her dedication and exceptional caregiving skills.

“Suhuur’s impact is not limited to just one customer, she has consistently worked wonders with several live-in customers, earning nothing but positive feedback. She meticulously attends to every detail, ensuring that each customer’s needs are met with the utmost precision and compassion. This level of commitment has earned her the trust and admiration of those in her care and their families – they appreciate the peace of mind that comes with knowing their loved ones are in such capable hands.”

This year’s ‘Incredibles’ represent a wide range of exceptional care work, but what unites Suhuur and the other finalists is their shared dedication to enriching the lives of others.

David Glover, CEO of Caremark, praised all ten finalists for their outstanding achievements:

“A huge congratulations to Suhuur and our other 2024 ‘Incredibles’ finalists – the nominees for this year’s award are nothing short of remarkable. These are people who not only perform their jobs with excellence but do so with a deep sense of empathy and a genuine desire to improve the lives of others. They represent the heart of Caremark and the broader care community.

“I’m so proud of the outstanding care our team provides to customers across the UK each day. It’s a privilege to be honouring the achievements of Suhuur and the other finalists with a dedicated awards event again this year. We hope this recognition will show them how much we appreciate their compassion, encourage continued excellence within the care sector and inspire more shared stories next year.”

To honour these inspiring care assistants, Caremark will be hosting a special event at the iconic Fortnum & Mason in London at the end of this month. The event will offer a chance for finalists to network, enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea, and be celebrated for their extraordinary contributions to the care sector. The highlight of the event will be the exciting announcement of The Incredible of the Year, a title reserved for the finalist whose work has shown exceptional dedication and impact.

For more details about Caremark and to learn about the services provided, please visit https://www.caremark.co.uk/.