Pumpkin patch success at Duckyls Farm!

This autumn, Community Services at Duckyls Farm, part of Diagrama Foundation’s Day Opportunities programme, is celebrating a bumper pumpkin harvest, all grown and nurtured by the people they support.

The project began early this summer when Cameron, one of the individuals supported through the Day Opportunities programme, planted pumpkin seeds at home with a little help from his dad and later brought the young plants to the farm. Since then, the group has been hands-on at every stage from planting and watering to harvesting, cooking, and even carving their own creations ready for Halloween.

Grown on two old muck heaps and blessed with plenty of sunshine, this year’s crop was a great success producing 23 pumpkins from just eight plants. The largest pumpkin weighed an impressive 17kg, and the team is already taking pride in what they have achieved together.

Care Farm and Community Manager Keri Strugnell said: “The pumpkins have been a brilliant way for everyone to get involved, from planting the seeds to turning them into something delicious or creative. It’s all part of our ‘field to fork’ approach, helping people see how the vegetables they eat grow and giving them a real sense of achievement.”

The harvest has already been put to good use across the farm’s activities with participants making pumpkin soup and pumpkin bread, both of which have proved particularly popular. Some of the crop has also been used in craft sessions and took centre stage in a pumpkin-carving celebration.

These activities are an important part of Duckyls Farm’s mission to offer meaningful, hands-on experiences that build confidence, independence, and community connections.

Keri added: “Projects like this really show what our Day Opportunities are about; teamwork, learning, developing and enjoying the rewards of your own hard work. And, of course, having a bit of fun along the way!”

For more information about Community Services visit www.diagramacommunity.org.uk

If you’d like to support the residents at Duckyls Farm and other Diagrama services you can help by purchasing an item from their Amazon Wishlist: https://linktr.ee/diagramaamazonwishlist Every contribution, big or small, helps enhance the daily lives of the people we support.