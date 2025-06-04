Pupils take part in Ascension Day walk to the top of Firle BeaconPupils take part in Ascension Day walk to the top of Firle Beacon
By Lesley Hixon
Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:25 BST
Each year on Ascension Day, Laughton Community Primary School and Firle Church of England Primary School, The Oaktree Federation, join together to walk from Firle to the top of Firle Beacon and back down again.

All the children take part from the smallest Reception child to those in Year 6. This means that over a hundred children with parents and staff spend that whole of the school day together, walking and enjoying the fabulous local scenery.

1. The Ascension Day walk

Pupils take part in Ascension Day walk to the top of Firle Beacon Photo: Submitted

