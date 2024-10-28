Puppachinos and Polaroids as Brighton's doggy hub Slobber & Chops reopens with a bang

Everybody knows that Brighton loves its dogs, and a brand new dog grooming salon and shop hopes to be a centre for all things canine.

Slobber & Chops really is a 'dog people thing' and that is the mantra for owner Sally Keegan, 29 who officially launches the St James Street, Kemptown shop on Saturday with a fun dog-tastic event.

The dog groomer and marketing expert, who was trained by Helen Kirby and Casey Denyer at a renowned Dog Grooming Academy in Blatchington Road, is hoping to create a community space for Brighton's dog owners, and can't wait to meet more pets and people as the shop establishes itself.

The state of the art shop has undergone an extensive refit and reopened on October 19. The store sells healthy cold pressed and raw food, natural treats, a range of unusual toys and plenty of stylish accessories.

Sally Keegan is the owner of Slobber & Chops, a hub for all things dog - Animal News Agency

Sally is also actively looking for local artists and makers who have dog products that they would like to stock in the fully refurbished space.

Sally, who has lived in the city for seven years, said: "I’ve always been a dog person, growing up with a wonderful chocolate lab, Meg, and pining after another canine companion ever since she sadly crossed the rainbow bridge in 2015 I got my own dog, Betty, in 2021, who’s a Retriever x Bulldog x Boxer, with the nickname ‘Slobber Chops’.

"Lo and behold, the business Slobber & Chops was born! I keep telling Betty the dog that she also now owns a dog shop which she is very pleased with - treats on tap!

"It’s my aim to make this a fresh new space in the dog grooming scene, and I am so excited for what’s to come in the future! There has already been so much change, and the shop is looking so fresh on St James’s Street! We’ve even got our own line of dog food, treats, accessories and toys with plenty more to come!"

Sally Keegan outside the Slobber & Chops shop, which is having a fun event for dogs and their people on Saturday - Animal News Agency

With a launch event planned for Saturday, November 2 from 9am until 3pm, visitors can bring in their dogs to take part in a fun Polaroid photo shoot, and copies of the pictures will appear on the walls in the store to celebrate the dogs of Brighton.

Slobber & Chops will also be giving out puppachinos, goody bags, exclusive discounts, along with offering tours of the new salon space and showcasing lots of our own brand new products!

The brand is also excited to engage with the local community, and is hoping to make stars of the businesses clients, staff and dogs as the business develops.

Sally added: "We are so lucky to have a highly skilled team with real star quality, including Ben, Lucy, Fran, Ellen, Cameron, Casey, Dionne, Kiera and Harley! We have hired six new team members since opening and we are so chuffed to have them as part of our dog-mad line-up!

"We can't wait to tell their stories and also champion the amazing pets of this city, which really is the best place ever if you have a dog.

"We want to make Slobber & Chops a hub for all things dog, our mantra is 'it's a dog people thing' and those who care for dogs will know exactly what we mean."