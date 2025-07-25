Purr-fect day for Hastings resident Joyce as she celebrates ‘unbelievable’ 101st birthday

Kind staff at a Hastings care home made sure turning 101 was a special occasion for resident Joyce White with cat cuddles and more than 170 birthday cards.

The former garden centre owner from Battle wanted to celebrate with “cards from all over” and carers at Hastings Court on The Ridge did not disappoint her. Their appeal on social media generated more than 170 cards from individuals and businesses in and around the town, with some coming from as far afield as Australia.

“I want to say thank you for all my cards, thank you so much,” said Joyce. “I loved every single one!”

Hastings Court is a purpose-built care home that provides residential, nursing, memory and respite care for 80 residents. Lifestyles Team Lead, Frances Gray, said Joyce was particularly touched by the efforts of local schoolchildren.

Joyce was thrilled to be able to cuddle Pumpkin the cat

“Joyce has good friends through her church but very little family and we needed some help in celebrating her fantastic age,” said Frances. “We must say a special thank you to the wonderful children at ARK Little Ridge Primary School and West St Leonards Primary who sent the most beautiful handmade cards. We were all touched by their creativity and kindness, not just Joyce, and she was thrilled to have them all on display in her room.”

Cat-lover Joyce was also treated to a special visit from Pumpkin, who belongs to Taylor, one of the care staff. Pumpkin reminded Joyce of her beloved cat who lived with her for many years after picking out her bed to sleep on in the army barracks when she served as a radar operator in the Second World War.

“Nothing makes me feel more at home and at ease than cats,” said Joyce. “Taylor is such a kind girl, bringing me a piece of calm and love on my birthday.”

Frances and her team also organised for actor and historian, Tony Harris, to do a talk on cats, Joyce’s favourite subject.

Local schoolchildren made special cards for Joyce's special day

As to the secret of her long life, Joyce admitted to being somewhat bewildered.

“I have absolutely no idea how I have gotten to as old as I am!” she said. “Sometimes I have to check with other people how old I am because I can’t believe it, it seems so unlikely. I suppose you don't give up, put one foot in front of the other and keep going. I have had a long life, which I appreciate.”