Put your best foot forward for Guild Care and Walk With Purpose

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care is launching a sensational new fundraising event where everyone can get involved.

The very first ‘Walk With Purpose’ will be taking place on Sunday, September 8 along Worthing seafront and registrations are now open!

Walk With Purpose starts with the first walkers setting off from Beach House Grounds along the coastline from 10am. Options cater for all abilities and fitness levels, whether you’re keen to tackle the 10k, 5k, or a shorter route introduced for anyone who’d like to join the fun but might find longer distances challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All money raised from the event, which is sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, will support Guild Care’s diverse range community services which last year touched the lives of more than 3,000 people in need in the local area.

Guild Care's Walk With Purpose on September 8 takes place along Worthing's seafront.

Walkers will have the chance to march, stride or stroll along the seafront to arrive at an extravaganza of fun at the Walk With Purpose Family Festival on Beach House Grounds.

Sophie Barton, events fundraiser at Guild Care, said: “Everyone’s welcome to come along and take part in Walk With Purpose! It promises to be a great day out for the whole community and at the same time, every step makes a difference in local people’s lives.

"All finishers will be awarded a special medal and a free commemorative t-shirt - as well as an invitation to continue the fun at our Family Festival, so get those walking shoes on and get ready for September 8.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Worthing’s most established social care charity, Guild Care’s vision is that all people in need of care live fulfilling, safe and secure lives. The charity provides a range of services to support older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.

Sophie added: “Every step helps us to get closer to our goal of reducing social isolation. So we want as many people as possible to join us - whether you’re walking solo in memory of a loved one, to support our community services, or simply for a nice long walk with friends and family taking in the sea views and Worthing landmarks. If you’re ready to make a difference, one step at a time, sign up now at Home | Walkwithpurpose for an inspiring day.”

You can now register for Walk With Purpose at Home | Walkwithpurpose or call Guild Care’s fundraising team on 01903 327327. Discounted family tickets are available for each walking distance/route.