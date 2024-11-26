Pygmy goats Dudley and Barney charm Edendale Lodge Care Home residents

Edendale Lodge Care Home were treated to a delightful visit from two unusual guests; Dudley and Barney, a pair of friendly pygmy goats.

The adorable duo, from Fisherwood Farm in Robertsbridge, made their debut as therapy goats at the Battle care home, marking the start of what promises to be an ongoing journey of spreading joy and comfort.

The visit was part of their training to become therapy animals, and it was an overwhelming success. Residents and staff alike couldn't help but smile as the goats made their rounds, nuzzling hands, posing for pictures, and enjoying gentle pats.

Therapy animals have long been recognised for their ability to bring emotional and mental health benefits to individuals, particularly in care environments. Dudley and Barney’s visit was a testament to this, as their gentle and playful demeanour created a calm and uplifting atmosphere.

Having a goat-tastic time with their furry visitors.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance well-being, and Dudley and Barney exceeded all expectations,” said Zoe Kendall, Manager of Edendale Lodge, “Their presence brought such joy and sparked many conversations about their own pets and farming experiences.”

The initiative is part of a broader mission by Fisherwood Farm to spread widespread wellbeing through nature and animals. "We believe in the healing power of animals," said Nicki & Carol the owners of Fisherwood Farm. "Dudley and Barney are naturally friendly and inquisitive, making them perfect candidates for this role."

As for Dudley and Barney, they seemed to enjoy every moment of their new role, happily exploring their new surroundings and soaking up the attention. Their visit to Edendale Lodge marks the start of what looks to be a truly meaningful journey, bringing smiles to countless faces along the way.