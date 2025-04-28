Quacktastic fun at the Etchingham Duck Race
A quirky and quintessentially English sight to behold, held on the riverside field with kind permission from the owners, Mr and Mrs Ahrens. A perfect setting for a BBQ, Pimms, drinks, homemade cakes and tea.
The event began with the judging for the best decorated duck. Revd Thomas Pelham alongside Nina Wybrow had the task of awarding first and second prizes within three categories. This year’s sporty theme in honour of the London marathon had some fierce competition with the Masters winner Rory Mcllroy duck with club and golf ball in wing winning first prize in the 12+ category and ‘Jimbo’ WWE Wrestler coming in at second, both imagined and created by the same artist- Sarah Capp!
In the 8-11 Category Greta skied into first place with her duck on the Etchingham Ski School slopes followed closely by Jack’s amazing creation.
First and second prizes in the 7 & and under category captured the judge’s eyes; Ida and her brother Henry decorated their ducks as a cheerleader with sparkling pom poms and marathon runner complete with silver foil blanket.
Soon after the judging the race was on for the quickest quacker. Race commentator Will Moore announced the start of the race as a garden bin full of ducks were thrown into the river from the footbridge start line. As they jostled and bobbed along the 200 metre section of the Dudwell River through twists and turns, weeds and flotsam, there was always an element of surprise along the water’s course. Will provided nail biting updates over the tannoy as he wove his way along the spectator-lined river bank through cheers of excitement from young and old.
Congratulations to the winners - First Place No.165 Jill Westwood - Second Place No. 191 Hillary TidyThird Place No. - 132 Mary Philips
Yet again, everyone came together to make it a very successful and enjoyable event.
The Friends of Etchingham School would like to thank our sponsors and everyone that attended, without your support these events wouldn’t take place. The treasurers have been busy counting and it looks as though the event raised around £1600 which will be a great support to the children at Etchingham School.