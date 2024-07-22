Quakers invite Chichester residents to celebrate 400th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quakers in Chichester are welcoming residents and visitors to meet them and find out about what they stand for and learn the fascinating story of their history in the city.

They are using celebrations surrounding the 400th anniversary of the birth of founder George Fox this summer to explain what Quakerism is all about.Chichester Elder Maria Hock said: "I think most people know of our building, Friends Meeting House on Priory Road, but perhaps not many understand what goes on there."She explained Quakers, otherwise known as the Religious Society of Friends, had worshipped on the site since 1700 and had been active in the city since Fox first visited in 1655.While relatively small in number the Quakers have played a huge role in the history of the city from founding businesses and banks to emigrating and establishing cities like Adelaide in Australia and states such as Pennsylvania in the US.Quaker activities encompass, among others, establishing the first ever anti-slavery organisation in Britain in 1783, to promoting non-violence as a path to world peace, campaigning for a sustainable future and supporting equality. They take an active part within the United Nations organisation.Said Maria: "Quakers have held these values for our entire history but I think it can be argued they are never more important than today and I think they may chime with what a lot of younger people are thinking."To recognise Fox’s birthday Chichester Quakers are holding an open day on Saturday, August 10, starting at 2pm. It will include:

Refreshments and welcome with a brief introduction to Quakerism

A gentle walking guided tour around the city taking in the fascinating history of local Quakers.

There will be an i-spy type game for children to enjoy along the way.

An illustrated talk on the life of George Fox, a charismatic founder jailed for his beliefs many times.

When Fox first visited the city he had already clashed with government and clerical authorities by insisting that all men were created equal, to the point he refused to remove his hat when facing court, political and even Royal ‘superiors’.He was often jailed and Quakers suffered persecution. Fox’s followers in Chichester were sometimes clapped in irons and placed in cells that sat above the arch of the old East Gate.This and other stories about the Quakers in Chichester will be recounted on August 10.Today Chichester Quakers are a thriving community and are often involved in outreach work to help disadvantaged people in the city as well as campaigning on social justice and equality issues.They welcome all comers to worship on Sundays at 10.30 am and once-a-month on Thursday whether they have religious faith or not. Quaker worship is conducted for the most part in silence although anyone can speak to share a message if they feel inspired to do so.The George Fox 400 day begins at 2pm at Friend Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester PO19 1NX. Welcome drinks and introductions are followed by the guided walk of Chichester (gentle and taking no more than an hour) at 2.30pm followed by the talk at 4pm.

Everyone is welcome to turn up to the free event on the day.