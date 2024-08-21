Quakers open doors to Chichester residents to celebrate birthday anniversary of founder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 45 guests attended a special day at Chichester Friends Meeting House to help celebrate the 400th anniversary of the birth of Quaker founder George Fox.

The guests were taken on a walking tour of local Quaker landmarks in Chichester which illustrated the rich historical links the religious group has with the city.

Among the locations the party were taken to by guide Michael Gilson were:

The two Quaker schools which were established in 1812, one for girls in the East Walls and for boys on the former House of Fraser department story site.

The site of the old East Gate jail where many Quakers were incarcerated for their beliefs in the 17th Century

The house in St John’s Street (now Stride & Son Auctioneers) which was home to six times Mayor of Chichester and Quaker William Smith who, in the early 20th century, pioneered new water and drainage systems for the city.

The East Street home of Quaker James Hack who founded the Chichester Bank in 1809 which eventually merged with another Quaker bank Barclays (still on the site) to become a financial powerhouse.

The Little London home of Barton Hack who left Chichester in 1837 and became one of the founders of the Australian city of Adelaide.

Guests outside the former home of six times Mayor of Chichester and Quaker William Smith.

Later the group were given talks by Meeting House Elder Maria Hock and Cheryll Pitt on the life and times of George Fox, who first came to the city to establish a Quaker meeting here in 1655.

Maria said: "We were delighted to welcome so many non Quakers along on the day to find out a little bit about our history and our links with this great city.

"We really wanted to open the doors of our Priory Road building and explain a little bit about ourselves because although we’ve been here since at least 1655 I’m not sure many know much about who we are and what we believe."

When Fox first visited the city he had already clashed with government and clerical authorities by insisting that all men were created equal, to the point he refused to remove his hat when facing court, political and even Royal ‘superiors’. He was often jailed and Quakers suffered persecution.

Quaker activities have encompassed, among others, establishing the first ever anti-slavery organisation in Britain in 1783, promoting non-violence as a path to world peace, campaigning for a sustainable future and climate justice and supporting equality.

Many ethical businesses were founded by Quakers and leading reformers, like 19th century prison campaigner Elizabeth Fry, were often from the group, also known as the Religious Society of Friends.

Quakers welcome allcomers to worship at the meeting house on Priory Road, Chichester on Sundays at 10.30 am and once-a-month on Thursday whether they have religious faith or not.

Quaker worship is conducted for the most part in silence although anyone can speak to share a message if they feel inspired to do so.