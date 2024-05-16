Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewes Quaker Meeting House, on Friars Walk, officially re-opened its doors last week after an 18 month project to make the building both accessible and sustainable.

This historic listed building has been adapted by architect Joanne Saady of Ecotecture and Valley Builders to create a new step-free accessible entrance. The foyer leads to the main meeting room, and a cosy room suitable for small groups or 1:1 sessions. The community room, kitchen and library have also been modernised and are accessible for group use.

Clerk John Ashcroft said: “We’re delighted to once again play an important role in the life of the community here in Lewes. This meeting house first opened in 1784 and since then we have welcomed generations of people to share this culturally important space. We can now support the community with an accessible meeting house that offers rooms for hire as well as providing a warm, sustainable living space for a small family in the flat upstairs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting house has been refurbished with sustainability in mind, with internal insulation and heat pumps providing warmth for the whole building.

Quakers re-open historic meeting house in the heart of Lewes. Image: Renny Whitehead

John added: “It is so important that Lewes, a historic town with lots of cobbles and old buildings, has another accessible building for the community. We’re delighted the building has been preserved and future-proofed for all the residents of Lewes to use and enjoy.”