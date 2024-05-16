Quakers re-open historic meeting house in the heart of Lewes
This historic listed building has been adapted by architect Joanne Saady of Ecotecture and Valley Builders to create a new step-free accessible entrance. The foyer leads to the main meeting room, and a cosy room suitable for small groups or 1:1 sessions. The community room, kitchen and library have also been modernised and are accessible for group use.
Clerk John Ashcroft said: “We’re delighted to once again play an important role in the life of the community here in Lewes. This meeting house first opened in 1784 and since then we have welcomed generations of people to share this culturally important space. We can now support the community with an accessible meeting house that offers rooms for hire as well as providing a warm, sustainable living space for a small family in the flat upstairs.”
The meeting house has been refurbished with sustainability in mind, with internal insulation and heat pumps providing warmth for the whole building.
John added: “It is so important that Lewes, a historic town with lots of cobbles and old buildings, has another accessible building for the community. We’re delighted the building has been preserved and future-proofed for all the residents of Lewes to use and enjoy.”
Quakers are known for their work for peace and climate justice and have been meeting in Lewes since 1655. Friends (Quakers) meet in Lewes on Sundays at 10.30am and on Wednesdays at 12.30pm. All are welcome, including families and children. You can find out more information at www.lewesquakers.org.uk
