Quality mark for group which puts railways at heart of communities

The organisation which works in south east England to connect communities to their railways has received formal recognition of the quality of its work. Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) has been told by the Department for Transport that its accreditation has been renewed because of its efforts to serve people and places on its Community Rail lines.

Fiona Morton, SCRP chief executive, said: “Accreditation is formal recognition by the Department for Transport that Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company operates to a high standard and that its objectives and activities are supported by government. Accreditation provides assurance to others, including potential funders and partners that the partnership adopts a collaborative approach and is worthy of the trust from others.

“This recognition gives us access to the Community Rail Development Fund, which allows us to contribute significant funds to a number of different development areas. These include: upgrading station buildings and opening as community hubs as at Battle, Bishopstone and Farnborough North (Reg’s Garden); taking practical action to combat climate change by getting people to leave their cars behind, use trains and improve bus, cycling and walking connections through Try the Train projects; promoting safe independent rail travel to young people and ‘SEND’ (Special Educational Need and Disabilities) groups through the ‘Go Learn’ and Go Train’ education programmes; and highlight stations as gateways to attractions, celebrate local heroes and improve the station environment.

“We work in partnership with train companies, Network Rail and the local community. We provide a forum where business, community and volunteers get involved constructively with their vital community asset, their railway station and services.”

Staff, directors, line chairs and vice-chairs working to connect communities to their railways

Bob Lanzer, SCRP vice chair and chair of its Stakeholder Advisory Board, added: “Community Rail is vital to local communities. Good transport links drive the economy. The railway creates connectivity, economic growth, jobs, housing, social cohesion and sustainability. It’s a great organisation to support and we thank all our staff, volunteers and many supporters who have made this award possible.”

The organisation began as Sussex Community Rail Partnership in 2004 operating on one stretch of line between Uckfield in East Sussex and Oxted in Surrey.

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership now has 10 lines working with five train operators at 130 stations across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent, Berkshire and south-west London.

More information on the work of the SCRP can be found at https://www.southeastcrp.org/