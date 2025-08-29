Rob Groves Founder of Quest4hope

“Happy September” seeks to create a space where individuals can pause from the cycle of distressing news and instead highlight moments of joy, compassion, and resilience.

Robert Groves Founder of Quest4hope, is a resident in Crawley West Sussex.

His social media platform receives over 1.6 million views every month Quest4Hope Announces “Happy September” Campaign Throughout the month of September, Quest4Hope is dedicating its platform exclusively to uplifting and positive stories.

The initiative, titled “Happy September,” is a response to the overwhelming challenges our world has faced in recent years including ongoing wars, humanitarian crises, environmental concerns, and global economic struggles.

Happy September 2025

All September long, we’ll only share HAPPY stories.

Moments of joy. Acts of kindness. Reasons to smile. A rescued animal finding love.

Friends helping friends. Small victories that bring big hope.

Stories that remind us the world is still full of good.

We invite YOU to be part of this movement! Share your own happy news, uplifting experiences, or inspiring stories.

Together, let’s fill September with positivity and remind the world that happiness is powerful and contagious. Let’s make this a September to remember: the month of hope, joy, and togetherness.

Rob Groves - Founder of Quest4hope