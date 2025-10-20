Quick-fire quiz in Whatlington to support food bank

A village in East Sussex is urging residents to get their brains in gear for a rapid fire quiz that will boost a local food bank in time for Christmas.

The Speed Quiz, to be held in Whatlington Village Hall on Friday 7 November, 7-9pm, will feature 100 multiple choice questions to be answered in less than an hour. x8g3qyt

The event is being staged by village community group the Whatlington Connectors with proceeds going to support Battle Food Bank.

The 50p entrance fee includes a drink on arrival, snacks on the table and a chance to win a voucher prize.

Connectors Chair Steve Turner said: “With Christmas around the corner we wanted to hold an event that would support the food bank and the increasing number of people who depend on it.

“This quiz offers something a little different from the usual run of such events – a chance to beat the clock across 10 rounds covering topics from children’s TV and local knowledge to food and current affairs.

“It will be a fun night for all the family for a good cause.”

There are still a few tables to be booked by calling 07941 669678 or emailing [email protected]