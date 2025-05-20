Quick-thinking averts tragedy at Hastings Beach

Monday evening, what began as a routine training setup for Hastings Rowing Club quickly turned into a life-threatening emergency—and a remarkable act of heroism.

While our team was rigging boats at Hastings beach, strong winds picked up to around 15mph. In these conditions, our experienced rowers themselves were debating whether it was safe to row at all. It was during this moment of uncertainty that we spotted a lone inflatable kayak offshore, with a young man clearly in distress.

Tom Heskett, one of our junior oarsmen, didn't hesitate. With strong swimming and lifeguard training behind him, he plunged into the sea to reach the struggling kayaker. Onshore, Paul Heskett—Tom’s father, our coach, and vice chairman—was ready with a towel and experience, and quickly moved to support and stabilise the young man once he was brought ashore.

Meanwhile, John Webb, another junior oarsman, swiftly launched a lightweight training boat to assist the rescue. It was a team effort, born of instinct, training, and courage.

Thanks to the quick and effective action of our members, the kayaker was brought safely back to shore.

Paul Heskett, who was onshore during the rescue and supported the recovery, reflected afterward: “Sometimes things are more important than rowing.”

Their actions weren’t just brave—they made a real difference. We are proud of the members of Hastings Rowing Club and reminded once again of the sea’s unpredictability.

We urge everyone to respect the sea’s power. Inflatable craft should never be used without checking weather conditions, and winds over 6mph can become extremely dangerous.

Our thanks and admiration go to Tom, Paul, and John for their bravery.

Stay safe, respect the water, and be prepared.

— Hastings Rowing Club