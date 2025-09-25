Quick-thinking care professional saves life of 98-year-old woman in cardiac arrest

A Sussex care provider has praised the actions of a member of staff whose quick thinking saved the life of an elderly client who was having a severe heart attack.

Norbert Gutowski, who works as a home care provider for Sussex Grange, was visiting the 98-year-old client at home in Chichester, when she began to say that she didn’t feel right.

He said: “She said she felt tired, felt pins and needles in her arms and fingers, her arms were getting heavy, her shoulders dropped, she was wondering why it was getting dark (on a sunny day) and she began to fall asleep and lose consciousness. I realised that a full blown heart attack could be/was imminent”.

Norbert immediately carried out CPR on the woman, while her husband telephoned the emergency services who were on speaker phone while he worked.

Norbert Gutowski with Corinna Forsdike, Registered Community Care Manager (right) and Community Supervisor Maddie Horwood (left)

He said: “While she was still sitting on her chair, I tilted the chair onto its side, so that the client could slide off safely and I was able to move her onto her back with her head tilted backwards to keep her airways open. The emergency services’ instructions from the phone came through loud and clear in a calm, measured way, assuring me that we weren’t alone.

“When pressing onto her ribcage I had to say 'push' out loud. The speaker made me push faster to two depressions per second for 15 - 20 seconds. Before long, she regained full consciousness, opened her eyes and began to smile.

“When the friendly voice from the emergency services then said, 'I can hear her breathing, you just saved a life, you can hang up now', you can imagine how relieved I felt. Luckily, two ambulances which were in the neighbourhood, arrived quickly and took over.

“My thanks go to Sussex Grange for the recent training in first aid, and the confidence it gave me, as well as all the incredible support.

“I think it’s so important to spread the word to everyone that if you are in a similar situation and you think you are dizzy or losing consciousness to find yourself somewhere such as a wall to lean against and allow yourself to slide down safely, as moving to the floor in the correct way can be what saves your life.

"When CPR training is given, providers often start with the dummy on the floor, but I think all training should include the way in which people are moved to the floor as this is also important”.

Corinna Forsdike, Sussex Grange’s Registered Home Care Manager said: “A massive well done Norbert, you definitely put your training into practice. You remained professional, calm and listened to instructions, which led to you saving someone’s life. Well done Norbert and thank you”.

Sussex Grange’s Operations Director, Sophie Hare, said: “Although we make sure everyone is trained for these situations, it’s something we hope they will never have to use in real life. In fact, many carers go through their whole careers without ever being in that position. That makes what Norbert did all the more remarkable. He remained calm and capable and we were so proud of him.

“Most importantly, his quick actions gave this wonderful lady the very best possible chance while waiting for the ambulance. Early CPR is proven to significantly improve survival rates, and he gave her exactly that opportunity. We very much hope she will make a strong recovery following her treatment in hospital.”

Norbert has since visited his client in hospital to see how she is getting on and the whole team wish her all the very best for a good recovery.