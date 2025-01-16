Quingo event at West Chiltington Village Hall

Join The Mary How Trust for their next Quingo event at West Chiltington Village Hall on Saturday 8th February.

Enjoy a fun-packed evening whilst supporting The Mary How Trust, a charity providing life-saving health screening services.

Assemble a team of between 4 and 8 and test your quizzing knowledge by completing the answer grid. Then see which bingo numbers are called for a chance to win cash prizes.

Bring your favourite drinks and snacks. There will also be a great raffle.

Quingo

Doors open from 7.00pm with the quiz starting at 7.30pm. For more information, please visit The Mary How Trust Website. maryhowtrust.org/events/

Tickets are available from Nisa in West Chiltington, The Mary How Trust shop in Pulborough and online at maryhowtrustquingo.eventbrite.co.uk.

Whether you enjoy sharing your knowledge at a quiz or love the thrill of bingo, there's something for everyone at QUINGO!

