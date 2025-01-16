Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join The Mary How Trust for their next Quingo event at West Chiltington Village Hall on Saturday 8th February.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy a fun-packed evening whilst supporting The Mary How Trust, a charity providing life-saving health screening services.

Assemble a team of between 4 and 8 and test your quizzing knowledge by completing the answer grid. Then see which bingo numbers are called for a chance to win cash prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring your favourite drinks and snacks. There will also be a great raffle.

Quingo

Doors open from 7.00pm with the quiz starting at 7.30pm. For more information, please visit The Mary How Trust Website. maryhowtrust.org/events/

Tickets are available from Nisa in West Chiltington, The Mary How Trust shop in Pulborough and online at maryhowtrustquingo.eventbrite.co.uk.

Whether you enjoy sharing your knowledge at a quiz or love the thrill of bingo, there's something for everyone at QUINGO!