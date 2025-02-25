Quiz night for the Mary How Trust in West Chiltington

Test your general knowledge at the next Mary How Trust quiz night!

Being held at the West Chiltington Village Hall on Saturday 10th May and raising funds for the much-loved local health-screening charity.

Gather your team of between 4 and 8 friends, family, and colleagues. Bring your favourite drinks and snacks. There will be a great raffle on the night. Doors open from 7:00pm with the quiz starting at 7:30pm.

Tickets are available from The Mary How Trust charity shop, The Mary How Trust clinic reception, Nisa in West Chiltington and online at quiznightforthemaryhowtrust.eventbrite.co.uk

Quiz Night

Whether you enjoy sharing your trivia knowledge or love supporting great causes, join us for the return of our traditional quiz night!

For more information, please visit The Mary How Trust Website. maryhowtrust.org/events/

