Quiz night success for Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link

A quiz held to raise funds for the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link has raised almost £2000 for the charity.

The event took place at Ark Alexandra Academy, Hastings, on Friday (4th April 2025), and included a raffle and auction as well as the quiz. An authentic Sierra Leonean shirt raised £100 in the auction, and the raffle was also very popular.

The trustees of the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link are very grateful to Ark Alexandra Academy and everyone who attended and supported the event, with special thanks to quizmaster Dave Hooper.

The money raised from the evening will be used for a number of projects in Hastings' namesake town Hastings Sierra Leone.