Rabbit welfare to be highlighted at Raystede’s Rabbit Day

With approx. 800,000 rabbits being kept as pets in the UK, they are the nation’s third most popular pet. However, according to research from the PDSA*, a large proportion of rabbits are not having their five main welfare needs met by their owners.

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare will be highlighting what it takes to be a great rabbit owner and about the joy that happy rabbits can bring during its dedicated Rabbit Day on Sunday 29 June.

The day coincides with the end of Rabbit Awareness Week (23-28 June), organised by The Rabbit Awareness Action Group (RAAG), the trusted voice for rabbit welfare, who for the past 17 years have campaigned effectively through this national awareness week to improve the lives of pet rabbits.

While they are often considered to be easy and low maintenance pets, rabbits have complex welfare requirements.

During Rabbit Day, Raystede will be advising owners and potential owners on how to care for their rabbits with a special focus on diet and housing.

Gemma Price, Head of Prevention and Education at Raystede comments: “Rabbit Awareness Week is always a good opportunity to talk about these inquisitive creatures and what it takes to be a great rabbit owner.

“It’s still worrying to learn that some of the welfare needs of rabbits are still being overlooked by their owners, for example, PDSA research indicates that 50% of rabbits (400,000 rabbits) in the UK are not currently having their companionship needs met. If rabbits are kept on their own, they risk becoming lonely and stressed.

“The aim of our dedicated Rabbit Day is to provide both rabbit owners and potential rabbit owners with the information about how to give pet rabbits a happy, healthy life as well as highlighting the many rabbits we have at Raystede that are hoping to find their forever homes.”

Raystede's Rabbit Day

At the event on 29 June, activities on the day will include:

Expert advice on rabbit care, diet, enrichment and housing.

Information and guidance on adopting or fostering rabbits.

A Happy Hopper family trail, activities and film shows.

There will also be the opportunity to purchase toys, treats, and bedding in the onsite pet goods shop.

Entry to Raystede’s Rabbit Awareness Day event is free but tickets must be booked in advance, for more information please visit www.raystede.org/rabbitday

*PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report 2024