Race is on for donations for environment projects in Ouse Valley

People are being invited to rally round to support a range of initiatives that could help the environment and reduce carbon footprint in the Ouse Valley.

Nine projects have been shortlisted in the “Community Pitch” programme, which is running as part of Ouse Valley Climate Action (OVCA).

The shortlisted projects are:

• Blooming Biodiversity Peacehaven – Wildlife haven for pollinators and vegetable growing area at Meridian Community Primary School and Nursery, Peacehaven

The Ouse Valley

• Season of climate change and sustainability events – Lewes Climate Hub

• Growing Together, Seaford Forest garden and raised beds for growing food – Friends of Walmer Road Recreation Ground

• Bat survey and conservation initiative – Barcombe Bats, Barcombe Parish Council

• Malling Recreation Ground, Lewes: New and Extended Shared Use Paths for All – Cycle Lewes

The team from Ouse Valley Climate Action, which is helping to run the Community Pitch

• Outdoor learning area, wildlife gardening – High Cliff Academy

• eCargo Bikes for Seahaven Community workshops promoting e-cargo bikes – Get Bikery, Lewes.

• #PlasticFreePeople Seaford – reduce impact of disposable incontinence products – Seaford Environmental Alliance

• Wellbeing/Connect with Nature Space – Peacehaven Community School

Thanks to funding from Lewes District Council and support from the South Downs National Park Trust, this round of the Community Pitch is offering match-funding of up to £5,000 to a range of local organisations, community groups, clubs, parish and town councils, and non-profit businesses.

The groups are now inviting donations in order to meet 10 per cent of their costs.

In 2022, OVCA beat over 600 applicants to be awarded £2m from the Community Lottery Fund to create one of the first communities in the UK to fully embrace climate action.

A flurry of activity has been taking place and there are now well over 50 separate “mini-projects” around climate action, including creating community gardens, protecting wetlands and promoting community recycling.

For more information about each project and to donate visit here.

The deadline for donations is midnight on September 31.