Rail Fair 200: a celebration of communities and their railways

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership is hosting a special FREE family-friendly day on Friday 1 August to celebrate railways past, present and future.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special Railway 200 event on 1.8.25. marks 200 years since the start of the modern railways with the Stockton & Darlington Railway in 1825.

The Rail Fair includes the unveiling of 200 ‘blue plaques’ (100 with historic connections to Community Rail lines in the South East and 100 modern railway jobs).

The Rail Fair is open to all and runs from 11am to 3pm.

Rail Fair 200: a celebration of railways and their communities

:: Drive a train on our computer simulator

:: Meet a Victorian railway engineer

:: Learn about future careers on the railways

:: Delve into the world of Community rail in miniature

:: Hear about station activities and community projects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Master of Ceremonies will be former BBC and ITV broadcaster (and rail enthusiast) Nicholas Owen.

Venue: Lewes Town Hall, Fisher Street entrance, Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2QS.

Nearest railway station: Lewes. Book tickets on Southern Railway’s website here.

More details about Railway 200 at https://railway200.co.uk/