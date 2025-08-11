Ramblers round up: 2nd XI eye promotion spots as cricket season enters its final month

It's not only Little Common Rambler's 1st XI that are embroiled in a bid for promotion as the season draws to a close.

Little Common Ramblers 2nd XI kept their promotion hopes burning with a high-scoring victory over Newhaven at Little Common Rec.

Skipper Jack Biddiss’s side, still smarting from last year’s final-day heartbreak, piled on the runs thanks to a superb century from Ben Atkin. Lloyd Williams (69*) and Alex Coombs (60) added valuable contributions as the hosts racked up an imposing 296-5.

Newhaven made a bold reply but fell 34 runs short at 262-7. Fin Jack (2-54), David Till (2-24) and Jack Bounsall (2-42) shared the wickets to seal a vital win.

The result keeps Ramblers second in Division 7, just 10 points separating them from third-placed St Peters — their next opponents — and fourth-placed Iden. Only one team will be promoted, setting up a tense finish.

“The division has been so tight all year,” Biddiss said. “We know it’s likely to go to the wire, so we’ll have to bat and bowl very well to take that final step.”

The club’s 3rd XI continue to make steady progress after last season’s promotion. They sit sixth, 51 points clear of the drop, with games in hand on teams above.

This weekend brought defeat to Seaford despite a fluent 72 from Will Greenwood in a total of 197-6 chasing 261-5.

Skipper Marc Redhead was upbeat: “It’s been a pleasing season with plenty of great performances and opportunities for our Colts. We hope to finish strong and prove we can thrive in this league.”

Little Common’s 4th XI have enjoyed a solid debut season in Division 12 and still have a chance of finishing fourth. They face a double-header against Crowhurst Park to close their campaign.

Against leaders Battle this weekend, Denis Clifford top-scored with 41 in the Ramblers’ 231 all out, but the visitors chased the target with eight overs to spare.