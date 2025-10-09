Rampion Community Fund awards £2.1million grants in Sussex

“For the past eight years, Sussex Community Foundation has been proud to manage the Rampion Fund, helping local charities and voluntary groups deliver projects that strengthen communities and protect our environment. We are delighted to see the lasting difference this funding continues to make across Sussex,” said Kevin Richmond, Chief Executive of Sussex Community Foundation.

More than a million local people in Sussex have benefited from the fund, which covers projects in the region from Littlehampton Harbour in the west to Beachy Head in the east and up to the A272 near Twineham in the north.

“We are proud to have supported 22 projects in 2024, with a total of £173,000 for projects ranging from community improvements and energy conservation to tackling disadvantage and enhancing well-being,” said Kelvin Macleod, Acting Stakeholder Manager for Rampion Offshore Wind Farm.

“And in 2025, over £154,000 has been awarded to 18 projects. It is very heartening to hear about the impact of this funding, and we are grateful for the excellent service provided by Sussex Community Foundation in administering the fund.”

2024 projects receiving grants included photo voltaic panels and batteries for Henfield youth club premises, energy efficiency improvements to a creative arts hub in Brighton, an energy-efficient pump system for Saltdean Lido, electric outboard motors for safety boats at the Arun Youth Aqua centre, and the creation of a new community orchard for the Steyning Community Orchard.

In 2024, as in 2023, the fund ring-fenced £100,000 to support applications from village halls and organisations running community buildings - many of which housed multiple organisations. Eight diverse projects were awarded grants of this kind in 2024, including for increased insulation, solar photovoltaic systems, and new windows.

The Rampion Community Benefit Fund focuses on projects related to energy conservation, renewable energy, environmental improvements, nature conservation and marine ecology.

For more information, visit: https://sussexcommunityfoundation.org/rampion

The RWE-operated Rampion Offshore Wind Farm supplies enough green energy to power the equivalent of almost 409,000 homes - around half the homes in Sussex - and reduces CO2 emissions by up to 600,000 tonnes a year.

1 . Contributed Mark Richardson & Rick Miller, Fareshare Sussex & Surrey with Rampion Fund e-vehicles Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Henfield Hall Trustees Parrick Thorpe, John Sharp, Dave Smith, Jane Patemen Rampion Fund Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Rampion Offshore Wind Farm View Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Steyning Community Orchard Rampion Fund Grant Photo: Submitted