Rampion Offshore Wind Farm achieves target

RWE-operated Rampion Offshore Wind Farm achieved its energy target in 2024, creating enough electricity to power an average of over 409,000 homes1 – the equivalent of around half the homes in Sussex - with clean, green energy and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 600,000 tonnes a year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As we go into our eighth year of operation, we are proud to have once again met our target, and to have continued to recruit and employ local people at our operations base in Newhaven,” said Dan Allen-Baines, General Manager, Rampion Offshore Wind Farm.

“We are particularly proud of our apprenticeship programme: Rampion has been one of the UK’s first offshore wind farms to fulfil site technician roles directly from the apprenticeship pipeline. We also take on a steady flow of work experience students to find out what it’s like working in the renewable energy sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, 16 apprenticeships have been placed in the project, and further positions will be based on the business need to match apprentice training to staff attrition. It is expected that around10-20% of the technician workforce will be employed through the RWE apprenticeship programme.

Rampion Offshore Wind Farm achieves energy target

Rampion Offshore Wind Farm also runs the Rampion Visitor Centre on Brighton Seafront, a free resource and attraction where visitors and local people, including parties of school children, can learn about clean, green energy generation and how Rampion works. The Rampion Community Benefit Fund, managed by the Sussex Community Foundation, has provided £2.1 million in grants and supported over 200 Sussex community projects.

“Rampion benefits the local community not only by allowing us to play our part in tackling the climate crisis and secure energy supplies but in providing jobs and support for local people,” continued Dan Allen-Baines.