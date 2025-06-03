Rare chance to visit Fletching garden

Fletching Gardens are opening up for visitors

A rare opportunity to visit a seldom open garden in Fletching looks set to be the high point of the village's eagerly anticipated Garden Trail.

Spokeswoman Emma Fletcher said: "This is a true highlight of the event with unique areas such as the herb garden, wild garden, banqueting house garden, rose garden and cutting garden. But all the gardens are a must-see for nature lovers offering inspiration and tranquility for everyone who visits."

Clinton Lodge is one of more than 20 private gardens open for the day on Sunday, 8, June from 11am-5pm which raises vital funds for Fletching Primary School. Also on the menu for garden lovers and families is a plant stall and children's treasure trail featuring a fun and interactive experience for youngsters featuring clues hidden throughout the gardens. There are prizes to be won.

There's a bouncy castle, art exhibition, raffle and plenty of refreshments such as lunches, teas, coffees and homemade cakes available all day. Visitors can also treat themselves to a delicious scoop of locally made ice cream from Latchett's Farm.

Plenty of parking is available and all funds raised from the event will directly benefit Fletching Primary School supporting educational programmes, resources and initiatives that enrich the learning experience for local children.

Jenni Orwin, head teacher at Fletching Primary School said: "We are thrilled to bring the community together again for such a wonderful event. This is a fantastic opportunity to explore some of the village's most beautiful and rarely seen gardens while enjoying a day full of family-friendly fun. And most importantly it's all for a great cause - helping support Fletching Primary School and ensuring a brighter future for our children."

Tickets cost £10 for the day with children enjoying free entry.

