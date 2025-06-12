Rare footage of hazel dormouse at proposed development in Haywards Heath

A local resident has captured photo and video footage of a rare Hazel Dormouse (Muscardinus avellanarius) in a hedgerow that will be destroyed if a proposed development goes ahead.

The Hazel Dormouse is one of Britain’s rarest mammals, with the population having halved in 10 years due to habitat loss and climate change, according to The Woodland Trust. Hazel Dormice are rarely spotted in the wild as they spend most of their time asleep or high up in the trees.

Lewes Road resident Ingrid Marson set up a motion-activated wildlife camera in a hedgerow that will be impacted by a proposed planning application (DM/25/0445). The application proposes an 80-home-development off the Lewes Road, and will require an access road 30 metres away from where the Dormouse was spotted.

The camera captured five photos of the Dormouse foraging in the tree, and one video of it running across a branch. The footage was shown to a local ecologist, who has a Hazel Dormouse monitoring licence and is involved in monitoring Hazel Dormice at various sites in Sussex. The ecologist confirmed that the pictures are of a Hazel Dormouse, due to its shape, size, arboreal behaviour and presence of a long, feathery tail (which no other UK mice possess).

Hazel Dormouse in a hedgerow at the proposed development site

“It’s so exciting to see photos and a video of a Hazel Dormouse,” said Ingrid. “I’ve also captured footage of badgers, deer, snakes and lizards in the fields they want to develop. It’s devastating to think that if this development goes ahead, all this local wildlife will be lost.”

The proposed planning application has not been decided yet and interested parties may still submit comments on the Mid Sussex District Council planning portal.