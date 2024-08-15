Rare Roman bracelet found in Pagham to go on display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rare Roman gold ‘cuff’ bracelet found by a 12-year-old boy on a dog walk in Pagham has been acquired by The Novium Museum in Chichester, purchased with support from the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund.

The find will be displayed at The Novium Museum in Tower Street, Chichester, from Tuesday, September 10.

Rowan Brannan, from Bognor Regis, made the fascinating discovery by chance with his mum, Amanda, while out walking their dog in a field in Pagham two years ago. After taking the bracelet to a local Finds Liaison Officer, the find was confirmed to be Roman, probably dating back to the first century AD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interestingly, this type of bracelet — unlike most other jewellery in the Roman period — would probably have belonged to a man rather than woman.

A rare Roman gold ‘cuff’ bracelet found by a 12-year-old boy on a dog walk in Pagham.

They were likely to be a type of military armilla, or ‘battle honour’, likely awarded for bravery. Described as an exceptional piece for its type, the so-called ‘cuff’ bracelet is a type that is relatively rare in Roman Britain, particularly as it is made of gold.

The acquisition of the bracelet will enable the museum to improve their narrative of the Roman period in the Chichester/Arun crossover area, as well as ensuring it is accessible for future research.

Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader at Chichester District Council, says: “Acquiring this bracelet for The Novium Museum’s collection will offer our visitors additional insights into ancient practices. In particular, it will help shed light on military attitudes, including how Roman soldiers were rewarded for their bravery, gallantry and service, particularly with regards to the Roman invasion of Britain in AD43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This piece will widen our museum team’s understanding of Roman life locally and allows us to tell a different story from the Roman period. By enhancing the museum’s current collection with this important find, we can provide a more comprehensive narrative of Chichester District during Roman times within our permanent displays.

“The story of the find itself is fascinating — it really goes to show that you never know what you might discover by keeping your eyes peeled when out and about!”

Leanne Manfredi, National Programmes Lead, Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, Victoria and Albert Museum, says: “The Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund supports the purchase of a wide range of material for the permanent collections of non-nationally funded organisations in England and Wales.

“We are delighted that this rare Roman gold 'cuff' bracelet has been acquired by The Novium Museum, Chichester, where it will be enjoyed by audiences for years to come.”

The bracelet will go on display in The Novium Museum from Tuesday, September 10. General admission is free, with donations welcome. For more information, visit: www.thenovium.org