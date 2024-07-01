Rare Sunfish spotted off Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, June 29, on a fishing trip a rare treat was spotted.

We were anchored and fishing about one mile SW of Shoreham Harbour when at about 5pm we saw a small fin above the water.

The then unidentified fish approached our boat traveling west at a leisurely pace and passed us by being totally unperturbed.

