Raystede announces new ambassador

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare is pleased to announce that turtle expert Paul Eversfield, has been named as one of the charity’s honorary ambassadors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An enthusiastic, long term hobby keeper of freshwater turtles, Paul has maintained a collection for nearly sixty years and his knowledge on keeping turtles and their husbandry is extensive.

He is a trustee of the British Herpetological Society as well as helping to set up Turtle Tally, the UK citizen science project, which is an organisation that conducts research on released and escaped pet freshwater turtles in UK waterways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul worked closely with Raystede on the development of the charity’s unique terrapin sanctuary and subsequent terrapin education programme. He also comes to Raystede regularly to talk with the public about the welfare of terrapins and turtles in general.

Paul Eversfield

Commenting on the announcement, Stephanie Smith, Chief Executive of Raystede said: “Paul’s knowledge and enthusiasm for turtles and terrapins has been invaluable to Raystede especially during the creation of our dedicated terrapin sanctuary and so I am delighted that he has agreed to become one of our honorary ambassadors.

“Paul’s work through the Turtle Tally project has allowed him to share important information and advice about the plight of turtles and terrapins to our visitors and he has played a key role in the success of our terrapin sanctuary. I hope that as one of our ambassadors he’ll be able to continue to raise awareness of terrapin welfare and continue to support our work in this area.”

Paul said: “I am very pleased to have been asked to become an honorary ambassador for Raystede.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My love for turtles began as a childhood hobby and has since developed into a life-long passion. Having been introduced to Raystede and their work in animal welfare, it was then great to have been asked to be part of the development of the charity’s terrapin project and the facility that has now been created is fantastic.

“However, the problem facing terrapins and turtles can only be solved by better education about these complex creatures and that is why the work I’ve been doing collectively with Raystede in this area especially on their Family Learning Days is so vital.”

Raystede’s terrapin sanctuary is the only one in the south of England and the only one to be open to the public and offer an educational experience. The terrapins will have sanctuary at Raystede for the rest of their lives, and they will not be available for adoption.

To find out more visit https://www.raystede.org/project_terrapin