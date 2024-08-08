Raystede appeals for more cat adopters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To coincide with International Cat Day (8 August), Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare has announced that it is experiencing an unprecedented number of requests to surrender cats into its care, coupled with a decrease in the number being adopted. Because of this, the charity urgently needs more people that are interested in adopting a cat to apply.

In the first three months of this year the charity has been asked to take over 100 more cats compared to the same period the year before and fewer cats have also been adopted this year compared to last.

With a growing waiting list of cats hoping to be admitted to the Cattery, Raystede is unable to take in any more until some of its existing feline residents can find suitable adopters.

Megan Shortiss, Cattery Manager at Raystede says: “Pet owners surrender their cats to us for a wide variety of reasons and while we try to help as many as we can, our rescue centre services are stretched, and now our Cattery has a growing waiting list.

Raystede cats looking for homes

“While we still have lots of cats waiting to come into Raystede our attention is often drawn to the cats that remain in our care for a long time. Some, notably seniors, bonded pairs and black cats tend to be harder to rehome than others. We are appealing for anyone looking to adopt a cat to read the animal profiles on our website to see if one of our lovely cats would make the perfect pet for them.”

Some of the fantastic felines looking to find their forever homes include:

Monty – A 9-year-old confident chap, Monty has been at Raystede since January and has received very few adoption enquiries. He is an independent boy with a unique character, and he is still hoping to find a loving home to call his own.

Tigger - a handsome boy who enjoys a fuss on his own terms. He arrived at Raystede back in February and has seen many of his Cattery friends head off to their new homes while he is still patiently waiting.

Billy – a shy 10-year-old boy finds himself back at Raystede through no fault of his own. Billy is looking for a home with a garden but he’s happy to live with a family with sensible older children.

Sophie - A lovely older girl who is looking for her forever home. She sadly found herself at Raystede when her owner passed away. While she can initially be a little bit shy, it doesn’t take her long to find her confidence and once settled she will make a lovely and gentle companion cat.

Full information about Raystede’s adoption process and to view all the cats currently looking for new homes, visit https://www.raystede.org/adopt/cats/