Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare tells us how to keep our pets safe during fireworks

While firework season can be a fun and enjoyable time for many, for animals it can often be a scary and anxious time.

With that in mind, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare has shared its ten top tips to help ensure that everyone, whether they have two legs or four, can enjoy a safe and calm fireworks night!

1. Provide safe hiding places for your pet

Create safe and comfortable hiding spots in your home where your pet can retreat when fireworks start. This could be a cosy corner, their favourite blanket, or a crate if they're crate-trained, but leave the door open to ensure they can move to a place they may feel safer. Ensure these areas are easily accessible and familiar to your pet.

Help your pet to navigate the fireworks season with less anxiety.

Don't feel tempted to force them out of hiding when the fireworks have finished; they will come out when they feel safe.

2. Exercise your pet before darkness falls

If your dog enjoys walks then try to take them for a walk before it gets too dark, and if your cat likes to venture outside after dark, it’s advisable to keep them inside to avoid them getting stressed during the fireworks. Playing with your pet during the day before the fireworks begin can often help them burn off excess energy, making them more relaxed when the festivities start.

3. Close doors, windows, and curtains

Fireworks can be scary for animals.

To minimise external noises and the visual stimulation of fireworks, close all doors and windows. Draw the curtains or blinds to block out flashing lights. Soundproofing your pet's space with soft materials like rugs or blankets can also help dampen the noise.

4. Avoid telling your pet off

If your pet starts acting anxious or frightened, resist the urge to tell them off. Punishing your pet can exacerbate their fear and anxiety, making the situation worse.

Instead, provide comfort and reassurance using gentle words and allow them the option to hide away.

5. Maintain a routine

Try to maintain your pet's routine as much as possible. Continue to feed them at their regular times and engage in their usual activities. If your pet enjoys a bit of a fuss then offer some attention and affection which can help reassure your pet that everything is okay.

6. Play soothing music or keep the TV on

To help disguise the loud sounds of fireworks, consider playing soothing music or keeping the TV on at a reasonable volume. Choose calming and familiar tunes that your pet enjoys. The background noise can help drown out the sudden bursts of noise from outside and create a more comforting atmosphere within your home.

7. Bring outdoor animals indoors

If you have outdoor animals such as rabbits or guinea pigs, you should consider bringing them indoors for the evening during fireworks displays. The loud noises and bright lights can be extremely distressing for these small and vulnerable creatures.

Set up a safe and comfortable space inside your home with their cages, food and water to ensure they feel at home and protected from the noise and potential stress.

8. Explore calming products and supplements

If your pet is particularly anxious during fireworks, you may want to explore calming sprays and plug-ins that release pheromones and can help create a soothing environment.

Additionally, you can speak to your vet about other calming supplements or medications that may be suitable for your pet's specific needs. They can provide additional guidance on safe and effective options to reduce anxiety.

9. Ensure your pet is microchipped

If your pet is likely to go outside or hide somewhere unusual when frightened, ensuring they are microchipped to provide an extra layer of protection in case they escape during fireworks or become lost.

Many pets can be microchipped, including cats, dogs, rabbits, tortoises and horses. However, it is also important to remember that it is a legal requirement for dogs, cats and horses to be microchipped.

10. Don’t forget other animals too

Horses and donkeys can get scared by fireworks too. If any large displays are planned locally, consider bringing them into their stables. However, if your horse is used to living out then they may be best kept in his normal field. If you can, it’s often a good idea to stay with them because your presence may have a calming effect.

World Horse Welfare have created a set of tips specifically for horse welfare during firework season - https://www.worldhorsewelfare.org/advice/fireworks-keeping-your-horse-safe

Matthew Gough, Head of Animal Welfare at Raystede said: “Fireworks can be a source of anxiety for animals as the loud bangs and bright lights can be overwhelming, causing fear and stress.

“Whilst some pets may be unfazed by fireworks, as responsible pet owners, it is our duty to ensure their safety and comfort especially at this time of year. With these tips you can help your beloved pets navigate the fireworks season with less anxiety and fear.”