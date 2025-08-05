Raystede team member to take on an epic fundraising cycling challenge!

A member of Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare’s Estates and Maintenance Team will be saddling up and taking on a 1,000-mile bike ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats all in aid of the Ringmer-based animal welfare charity.

Chris Shepherd from Heathfield will be setting off on 6 September and is hoping to complete the ride in just 17 days, averaging around 60 miles per day. He has set himself a fundraising target of £1,500.

Chris's bike ride will be unsupported, and he will be carrying all the necessary gear for camping and cooking in four panniers plus a top bag. With no set route up to Scotland, he will work his way East and North on minor roads and cycle tracks, resupplying before setting up camp each night.

Commenting on his cycling challenge, Chris said: “While I work for Raystede, that’s not enough for me, that's why I am taking on this challenge, to do just a little bit more. I see daily the work that the charity does for all the animals it cares for, and as a keen cyclist, I wanted to challenge myself and hopefully raise some money in the process!”

Chris's fundraising target could cover the care cost to look after a Raystede rabbit for a year!

Wendy Bardsley, Head of Fundraising at Raystede said: “It’s fantastic that Chris has set himself this amazing challenge all in aid of Raystede.As a charity, we are entirely reliant on donations and support from our animal loving community and Chris’s fundraising target of £1,500 could cover the care cost to look after one of our rabbits or small animals for a whole year.

“We wish him the very best of luck on his bike ride and we are looking forward to reading more about his progress as he makes his way all the way up to John O’Groats – he’s definitely an animal hero!”

To follow Chris’s amazing challenge and to donate to help him reach his fundraising target, visit - https://www.justgiving.com/page/chris-shepherd-1

Feeling inspired to take on a fundraising challenge of your own?From running to abseiling, Raystede has many ways to get active and raise money for animals in need. Check out the Challenge Events page online and join #TeamRaystede - https://www.raystede.org/support-us/challenge-events/