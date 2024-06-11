Raystede to highlight rabbit care needs during Rabbit Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With research indicating that 53% of rabbit owners lack the essential knowledge needed to meet the basic care needs of rabbits, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare will be focusing on key areas of rabbit welfare as part of this year’s Rabbit Awareness Week which runs from June 24 to 28.

While they are often considered to be easy and low maintenance pets, rabbits actually have complex welfare requirements. During the week, Raystede will be advising owners and potential owners on how to care for their rabbits with a special focus on diet and housing.

The charity will also be holding a specific Rabbit Awareness Day on Saturday, June 29 where visitors to Raystede will be able to find out what it takes to be a great rabbit owner, and about the joy that happy bunnies can bring.

Gemma Price, Head of Education at Raystede comments: “Rabbit Awareness Week provides a great opportunity for us to shine a light on the often overlooked area of rabbit welfare.

Rabbit Awareness Week at Raystede.

“It is estimated that there are over one million pet rabbits in the UK but alarmingly, research from the PDSA, indicated that thousands of naturally highly sociable rabbits, are living alone and quite often completely uncared for.

“Throughout Rabbit Awareness Week and during our dedicated Rabbit Awareness Day, we’re hoping to provide visitors with some top tips on how to keep their rabbits happy and healthy.”

At the event on 29 June, Raystede will also be hosting two adoption information talks at 11am and 1pm. These will be an opportunity for people considering adoption to find out all about the adoption process and about the benefits of adopting rabbits from a rescue centre. Those wishing to attend one of these talks should email [email protected].

Other activities on the day will include:

A family-friendly trail to follow Oliver the rabbit’s journey from rescue to rehoming to discover how Raystede finds forever homes for its rabbits.

Examples of indoor and outdoor housing for rabbits

Some bunny blockbusters in the cinema.

Rabbit treats and toys available to purchase in the onsite pet goods shop.