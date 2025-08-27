Raystede to host ‘All About Dogs Day’ – a tail-wagging celebration of canine companionship

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare invites dog lovers of all ages to its first-ever All About Dogs Day, a brand-new, free event dedicated entirely to helping dog owners give dogs their best lives through welfare focused fun for people and their canine companions.

Taking place on Sunday 21 September, the day will offer expert advice, hands-on activities, and plenty of opportunities for four-legged friends to enjoy themselves in the beautiful surroundings of Raystede’s 43-acre site.

The day is aimed at both experienced dog owners as well as those who are just getting started, providing advice, support and information about caring for dogs and giving them their best life.

Highlights on the day will include:

Expert Advice - talk to friendly experts for tips and information on caring for your dog. Dog behaviourists and vet nurses will also be on hand to discuss dog health and behaviour issues (spaces limited).

Free harness fitting and microchip checks

Understanding your dog’s body language - free talks with Raystede’s dog behaviourist (spaces limited) and learn how to better understand what your dog is trying to tell you.

Enrich your dog's walks - discover new ways to make your daily walks more stimulating and enjoyable for your dog.

Family trail: Koda's story - follow the story of Koda the dog from rescue to rehoming via a family-friendly trail.

Dog-friendly shopping - stock up on doggy delights, including harnesses, food and equipment in Raystede’s pet goods store.

Gemma Price, Head of Prevention and Education at Raystede comments: “We are pleased to be hosting our very first day dedicated to dogs and their welfare.

“With 28% of the UK population owning a dog, research* from the PDSA indicates that the majority of owners believe that having a dog improves their life and makes them physically and mentally healthier. But many owners struggle with their dog’s behaviour and miss subtle signs that their pets need something more from them.

“The aim of our ‘All About Dogs Day is to provide dog owners with the support and information they need to help enrich their dogs’ lives too.

“The day has been designed with the welfare of our canine companions in mind and the opportunity for their humans to learn more about how to be a great pet parent!”

Entry to Raystede’s All About Dogs Day is free but tickets must be booked in advance, for more information please visit www.raystede.org/dogday