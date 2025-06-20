Ready for your rock and pop era? Band workshop for young people in Worthing

Looking at ways to keep your young people entertained in the summer holidays? If they’re interested in performing, then West Sussex Music’s Rock & Pop Band workshop in Worthing will be perfect. The workshops take place on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 July at Northbrook College in Worthing and is designed for 11–16 year-olds with free places are available for those receiving free school meals.

It’s designed for students that have already started learning the basics in lessons and is perfect for young people with a passion for playing guitar, bass, drums, keyboard/piano or singing.

During the Rock & Pop Band workshop attendees will:

Play as part of a rock band

Develop instrumental skills

Learn new songs, chords, progressions and riffs

Have fun and make new friends!

Get to perform in the state of the art recording studio at Northbrook College

Young people can play in a band with West Sussex Music

All participants will receive a Digital Badge after completing the workshops to recognise the skills, achievements, and learning to showcase their accomplishments. With digital badges, users make their skills more visible to employers and peers alike.

Elizabeth Leondaritis, Youth Engagement Manager, said:

“We’re pleased to be able to offer a dynamic selection of holiday activities including Rock & Pop Band. This is an amazing opportunity for young people who already to feel what it’s like to work as a band. It’s collaborative, creative and there’s a performative aspect to it that young people quite often don’t get the chance to experience.”

It is advisable to attend both days as each day will build on band skills, learning songs and performing at the end. Amps, speakers, mics and keyboards are all provided, but bring own guitar/bass and instrument lead to plug in.

To book go here.