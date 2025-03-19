Ready to join a pop choir? Join West Sussex Music's workshops in Littlehampton

Come and join us at Pop Choir as part of the West Sussex Music holiday activities at The K2 Community Centre in Littlehampton on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 April. The Pop Choir workshops are part of the holiday activity programme delivered by West Sussex Music and can be booked for FREE if you’re in receipt of free school meals.

Join published artist and nationally renowned choral leader Emily Barden for two days of upbeat, singing workshops.

Pop Choir is open to 8 – 16 yr olds who love singing with others. All skill levels are welcome, and no experience is necessary.

Pop Choir will be a high energy, engaging couple of days exploring the world of pop, RnB, soul and acoustic music, with opportunities to try out writing some of your own material as well as singing songs by well-known performers.

Emily Barden will lead the exciting singing workshops

Accompanied by a mixture of live guitar, piano and backing tracks, this is two days that any young singer wanting to have fun whilst learning to sing high quality vocal harmonies will love.

Elizabeth Leondaritis, Young Engagement Manager for West Sussex Music, said:

“Emily is a very talented professional singer and published songwriter and we’re so excited she’s agreed to run these workshops for us. Not only will young people who are interested in singing be able to enjoy performing with others as part of a choir, they’ll also get the chance to write their own material, which is a wonderful opportunity.”

The workshops will run from10.30am – 2.30pm and lunch is included!

These workshops are a wonderful opportunity to be active during school holidays and make music with others.

Participants can come for one or both days.

To sign up to the workshops, fill in the form here.