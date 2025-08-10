Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards: Happy Bray-day!

I recently notched up another year. No huge knees-up by way of celebration, but a lovely day nevertheless that concluded with chips on the beach with friends. It doesn’t get much better.

But in fact there was one particular highlight. And it had four legs and big ears...

My husband and daughter know that I have a huge fondness for donkeys, so they adopted Dougal from the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary for me!

Dougal is possibly the best present I have ever received - even better than the Sindy horse that I was thrilled skinny by over half a century ago. I can’t wait to visit him and, don’t judge me, to sniff his neck. (There is something absolutely gorgeous – a sort of dusty cosiness – about the smell of a donkey’s neck. If Jo Malone bottled it I would apply it liberally. Eau de Donkey.)

Rose-tinted glasses

Sniffing asses aside, gifting ‘sponsored’ presents is, I think, a really wonderful idea, and numerous charities offer sponsorship as a gift option. From adopting a loo in a third world country to animals in shelters, you can even adopt books (to be given to children).

The National Lobster Hatchery, for example, has a scheme whereby you can adopt a lobster. This means that you play a vital role in supporting the Marine Conservation, education and research work of the National Lobster Hatchery Charity. You can even track your adopted lobster’s release location.

Any charity that benefits in my name is good with me. After all, there are only so many gifts that are genuinely useful at my age. Chocolates are off limits, I don’t drink, and I’m very particular about my bath products and cosmetics. I’d far rather a charity benefitted from my aging process.

Obviously giving presents to children is a different proposition (I’d have felt pretty hard done by as a child if the Sindy horse had been swapped out for donkey visitation rights), but to the adults in my life, be warned: this Christmas I’ll be sending a fair few charitably-sourced ‘adoption’ gifts. After all, is it not the season of goodwill?

And, should you need any further convincing, answer me this: what says ‘Happy Christmas’ more than a Little Donkey?

I wrote last week about my bargain heart-shaped charity shop specs from the St Wilfrid’s Charity Shop in East Street (near the Cross). I was asked by a reader this week if I could share a photo of said specs, so voila! Ideal for officiating at weddings, and also, possibly, for my first meeting with my gorgeous Dougal!

To adopt a friend of Dougal’s at Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary visit: www.haylingdonkeys.co.uk

Find out more about the National Lobster Hatcher’s adoption scheme by visiting: www.nationallobsterhatchery.co.uk