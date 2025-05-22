Reasons to be Cheerful: Distinguished guests

Last Sunday saw some splendidly attired chaps v-rooming around the area. The occasion was the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. A fabulous spectacle, participants dress in their best (tweed features prominently) and ride vintage and vintage-style motorcycles in a fabulous cavalcade. The route for the local leg ran from Littlehampton to Chichester.

In 2016 in Australia, Mark Hawwa decided that a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds.

The official charity partner of ‘Movember’ (an event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of Men's Health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide), both organisations share a simple goal: to bring people together and change the face of men's health.

A friend took part in our local ride. He had a blast and reported that a huge amount of money had been raised. Bravo to all involved.

Distinguished riders

I love quirky initiatives that really put the ‘fun’ in fundraising. Which got me thinking…

Already happening in some parts of the country, why don’t we host a charity pantomime horse race locally? After all, we have two famous racecourses. People could bet on a ‘horse,’ with all those backing the winner entered into a draw to win a star prize.

All the money spent on betting goes to a local charity or good cause. We could have additional prizes for the Best Turned Out and those coming in second and third. As for the horses, I’ll bet there would be no shortage of duos game for a laugh and a gallop.

I also know of a town that organised a giant game of Pass the Parcel in a park for charity. People paid to participate and the winner received a cash prize sponsored by a local building company.

Or, given the national obsession with tea, what about a sponsored Tea Crawl? Like a pub crawl but with tea shops, teams have to drink a brew at each pit stop (pinkies raised, obviously), with the first team to complete the course declared the winners. Oh, and everyone has to dress in Edwardian finery.

Fundraising is tough given the current economic climate. Charity spectacles that have the fringe benefits of silliness and novelty are more likely to make us part with our cash.

So congratulations again to all the chaps and chapesses of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. You put on a great show and supported a great cause. And to my friend: you said I can ride pillion next year – I’ll be holding you to that!

But in the meantime, who wants to be the back end to my Dobbin?

Find out more about The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride: www.gentlemansride.com

Follow Vicky on Facebook & Instagram @spotonceremonies